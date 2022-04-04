Video | Conor McGregor posts new training footage: ‘I’m gonna break a head with these’

Conor McGregor has shared some more footage of his training sessions at Crumlin Boxing Club as the former UFC dual-division champion prepares to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

McGregor, who appears to have left 155 lbs. in the rear-view mirror, is still recovering from his broken leg TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 but is expected to return to the cage no later than summer 2022.

McGregor who, judging by the video he shared has been working on his power shots, posted the following warning to the rest of the UFC roster.

I’m gonna break a head with these. Add it to the list of heads. pic.twitter.com/w3q3sm9a7s — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

McGregor has lost three of his last four fights but the Irishman plans to ‘waltz back into a title shot’ in his UFC return, targeting a welterweight championship showdown versus Kamaru Usman.

McGregor is fed up with being written off by the critics and is determined to regain some of the respect he might have lost following back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier.

“Enough is enough with the disrespect that comes my way, you know what I mean? People are gonna give me my respect for the many facets of my game—my fighting style and everything else. I’m gonna waltz back into a title shot, make no mistake about it.”