Anthony Smith says Conor McGregor would ‘kick Jake Paul’s head right off his shoulders’

Anthony Smith might be warming up to Jake Paul, but ‘Lionheart’ doesn’t think the 5-0 boxer stands a chance against Conor McGregor in MMA.

Smith, a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, laughed off Paul’s claim that he would KO McGregor in MMA, opining that ‘The Notorious’ would kick ‘The Problem Child's’ head ‘right off his shoulders’ despite being at a considerable size disadvantage.

“First of all, Conor’s half his size right now,” Smith said on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast. “People do miss that. Jake’s a big dude and he’s fighting short, stocky, wrestler welterweights. Jake Paul’s my size. He’s a big goddamn dude. He’s way north of 200 pounds. Him fighting Conor in a boxing match, that would probably be a pretty good fight, to be honest with you. But is he going to knock him out in an MMA fight? No. Not when Conor gets kicking — he’s going to kick Jake Paul’s head right off his shoulders.”

“People say that Jake can wrestle a little bit so [he] might be able to keep it a little bit competitive for a minute or so,” Smith added. “But no, in an MMA fight, he’s going to get barbecued.”

McGregor, for his part, doesn’t appear even remotely interested in the matchup. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has all but snubbed Paul on social media and is more focused on his UFC comeback.

McGregor will look to return to the cage this summer where he is expected to compete at welterweight. The Irishman told The Mac Life in an interview last month that he is eyeballing a title fight versus Kamaru Usman: “I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute.”