Arnold Allen hails Leon Edwards the best British MMA fighter: ‘That man’s a different animal’

UFC featherweight prospect and British MMA talent Arnold Allen believes Leon Edwards is the best fighter in British MMA.

Allen, who was fortunate enough to spar with Edwards in the past, claims ‘Rocky’ is on a completely different level than his peers and credited the Team Renegade BJJ standout for helping him to prepare for Dan Hooker at UFC London.

“No. I think Leon Edwards is the best,” Allen, who beat Hooker via first-round TKO, told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t MMA Fighting). “Having sparred with him, he’s the best. That man’s a different level. We sparred a good few rounds. He helped me a lot with advice for the fight and stuff like that. For me, he’s the No. 1 guy.”

Edwards, who is teased to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title during International Fight Week in July, thanked Allen for the compliments.

Thank you brother @Arnoldbfa British mma on the rise https://t.co/oyF5bke06J — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) March 21, 2022

Allen and Hooker are two of the hottest talents in British MMA right now, with both fighters amassing a combined twenty-fight win streak. Allen, who trains under Tristar head coach Firas Zahabi, is No. 6 in the UFC featherweight rankings while Edwards, who trains out of Birmingham, England, is the No. 3-ranked welterweight in the world.