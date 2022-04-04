UFC 273 Picks & UFC Columbus Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

*** Although he was unable to make the taping of the last show, Eugene made his picks to Stephie after they wrapped recording. He picked Kai Kara-France & Curtis Blaydes... with those two picks he managed to win the week! Which we will hear all about...

UFC COLUMBUS REACTIONS — 1:18

Overall, this now 12-bout card saw one exciting first round finish, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and eight hard-fought decisions, two of those split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were:

Here’s a look at the UFC COLUMBUS: ‘BLAYDES VS DAUKAUS’ fight card’s full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR 26

At 2:39 — 12. 265lbs: Curtis Blaydes (16-3) DEF. Chris Daukaus (12-5) — KO/TKO, Right Cross to Ground Strikes at 0:17 of Rd 2 of 5, Total 5:17 — POTN BONUS

At 6:30 — 11. 125lbs: Alexa Grasso (14-3) DEF. Joanne Wood (15-8) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:57 of Rd 1

At 11:31 — 10. 170lbs: Bryan Barbarena (17-8) DEF. Matt Brown (23-19) — DEC, SPLIT (29-28x2, 28-29) — FOTN BONUSES

At 18:39 — 9. 125bs: Kai Kara-France (24-9) DEF. Askar Askarov (14-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

8. 170lbs: Neil Magny (26-8) DEF. Max Griffin (18-9) — DEC, SPLIT (29-28x2, 28-29)

At 22:06 — 7. 155lbs: Marc Diakiese (15-5) DEF. Vyacheslav Borshchev (6-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 22:27 — 6. 135lbs: Sara McMann (13-6) DEF. Karol Rosa (15-4) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 22:42 — 5. 125lbs: Chris Gutierrez (18-3) DEF. Batgerel Danaa (12-3) — KO/TKO, Spinning Backfist & Elbows at 2:34 of Rd 2, Total 7:34 — POTN BONUS

At 22:51 — 4. 185lbs: Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0) DEF. Denis Tiuliulin (10-6) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 1:58 of Rd 2, Total 6:58

At 25:05 — 3. 125lbs: Manon Fiorot (9-1) DEF. Jennifer Maia (19-9) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

At 27:09 — 2. 125lbs: Matheus Nicolau (18-2) DEF. David Dvořák (20-4) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

1. 145lbs: Luis Saldaña (16-7) DEF. Bruno Souza (10-3) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

Related Unbeaten Aliaskhab Khizriev is the fighter to watch at UFC Columbus

UFC 273 PICKS — 27:55

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 273 bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ PPV event will take place from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, in Jacksonville, Florida, this Saturday, April 9th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. APR 9 — 10PM/7PM ETPT (12 Cares)

UFC Featherweight Championship — 14. 145lbs: Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) vs. Chan Sung Jung (17-6) — At 47:25, 3 Cares

UFC Bantamweight Championship — 13. 135lbs: Aljamain Sterling (20-3) vs. Petr Yan (16-2) — At 45:55, 3 Cares

12. 170lbs: Gilbert Burns (20-4) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) — At 41:22, 3 Cares

11. 115lbs: Mackenzie Dern (11-2) vs. Tecia Torres (13-5) — At 39:37, 3 Cares

Tapology has the ‘10’ slot empty today

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (11 Cares)

9. 170lbs: Ian Garry (8-0) vs. Darian Weeks (5-1) — At 38:48, 3 Cares

8. 265lbs: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3) vs. Marcin Tybura (22-7) — At 37:11, 3 Cares

7. 135lbs: Aspen Ladd (9-2) vs. Raquel Pennington (13-8) — At 36:36, 3 Cares

6. 170lbs: Mickey Gall (7-4) vs. Mike Malott (7-1) — At 36:28

5. 155lbs: Vinc Pichel (14-2) vs. Mark Madsen (11-0) — At 33:23, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6:15PM/3:15PM ETPT (1 Care)

4. 265lbs: Aleksei Oleinik (59-16) vs. Jared Vanderaa (12-7) — At 31:17

3. 185lbs: Anthony Hernandez (8-2) vs. Josh Fremd (9-2) — At 31:02

2. 115lbs: Piera Rodriguez (7-0) vs. Kay Hansen (7-5) — At 30:28

1. 135lbs: Julio Arce (17-5) vs. Daniel Santos (10-1) — At 29:09, 1 Care (Stephie)

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @Heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show with our all new enhanced graphics accompanying their commentary on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here:

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.