Fighters react to WrestleMania 38; Watch Brock Lesnar’s title loss to Roman Reigns, Lashley’s win

Combat Sports stars Ronda Rousey and Logan Paul were both featured in key matches in Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. Two more former MMA fighters were on Night 2, with the headliner being perhaps the biggest crossover star in both businesses, as former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar took on Roman Reigns in a WWE title unification bout.

Lesnar pulled off some of his patented moves, including an MMA inspired kimura submission, but the former UFC champ ended up losing his belt to Reigns. Watch highlights from their title unification below:

Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

Another crossover product was in the earlier matches, with Bellator and Strikeforce veteran Bobby Lashley winning against Omos. Like Lesnar, Lashley went from collegiate wrestling to WWE to mixed martial arts — where he had 17 pro fights — and now back to the WWE again.

Watch highlights from his match:

Have you EVER seen @fightbobby treated like this inside of a @WWE ring? @TheGiantOmos makes The All Mighty look like a cruiserweight at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/xlaz416jIi — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022

Here’s how their peers from the mixed martial arts side of things reacted to Night 2 of WrestleMania 38:

Me at the Black Forge Inn! Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherfucker Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings @blackforgeinn https://t.co/b3SJllpvMt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

Pat McAfee straight up cleaned the top turnbuckle to hit that suplex. That was beautiful. — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) April 4, 2022

A gigantic mouse trap!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 4, 2022

RKO BRO!!! @RandyOrton and @SuperKingofBros were amazing! That was an incredible match! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 4, 2022