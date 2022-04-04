Fighters react to WrestleMania 38; Watch Brock Lesnar’s title loss to Roman Reigns, Lashley’s win

Combat Sports stars Ronda Rousey and Logan Paul were both featured in key matches in Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. Two more former MMA fighters were on Night 2, with the headliner being perhaps the biggest crossover star in both businesses, as former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar took on Roman Reigns in a WWE title unification bout.
Lesnar pulled off some of his patented moves, including an MMA inspired kimura submission, but the former UFC champ ended up losing his belt to Reigns. Watch highlights from their title unification below:
Winner Take All. Championship Unification.— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
It's the Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time... and it's NEXT!#RomanVsBrock #TeamRoman #TeamBrock #UniversalTitle #WWETitle @WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/6EvaWFqvfm
#TheBeast is HERE!!!#WrestleMania #RomanVsBrock #TeamBrock @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/tK71cWSVkh— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
It's time!#WrestleMania #RomanVsBrock @WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/o3vV0djvJw— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
The gloves are coming off at #WrestleMania!#RomanVsBrock @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/xcBTFm0X9z— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Through the barricade! #WrestleMania #RomanVsBrock @WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/TYJvEqzVBF— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
"I'm the greatest of all time! Look at him!"#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/sZOuneLz3C— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
We're taking a trip to Suplex City at #WrestleMania 38!#RomanVsBrock #TeamBrock @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/C3elMCMKCM— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
What's it going to take to keep @BrockLesnar down?!#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/vg3OMswABt— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
The Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time between @BrockLesnar and @WWERomanReigns was action-packed with @HeymanHustle even getting in on the action!#BrockVsRoman pic.twitter.com/HZFmoDHQI1— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Acknowledge GREATNESS.#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/hEyJngStZi— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Big fight feel in Dallas right now @BrockLesnar vs @WWERomanReigns #WrestleMania38— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 4, 2022
Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022
Another crossover product was in the earlier matches, with Bellator and Strikeforce veteran Bobby Lashley winning against Omos. Like Lesnar, Lashley went from collegiate wrestling to WWE to mixed martial arts — where he had 17 pro fights — and now back to the WWE again.
Watch highlights from his match:
Have you EVER seen @fightbobby treated like this inside of a @WWE ring? @TheGiantOmos makes The All Mighty look like a cruiserweight at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/xlaz416jIi— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
.@fightbobby got him up!!!#WrestleMania @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/AeMU6rJqT8— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
After returning to #WrestleMania and ending @TheGiantOmos' undefeated streak, @fightbobby says he's living the dream! pic.twitter.com/2FqzqQld0r— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Here’s how their peers from the mixed martial arts side of things reacted to Night 2 of WrestleMania 38:
Me at the Black Forge Inn! Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherfucker Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings @blackforgeinn https://t.co/b3SJllpvMt— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022
Pat McAfee straight up cleaned the top turnbuckle to hit that suplex. That was beautiful.— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) April 4, 2022
Lesssgooooo @GableSteveson https://t.co/RJjVkwNlvn— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 4, 2022
A gigantic mouse trap!!!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 4, 2022
RKO BRO!!! @RandyOrton and @SuperKingofBros were amazing! That was an incredible match!— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 4, 2022
That was crazy!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bsP0s6gHqQ— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 4, 2022
We have a hero now pic.twitter.com/00T7XHlsTM— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 3, 2022
