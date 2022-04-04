 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fighters react to WrestleMania 38; Watch Brock Lesnar’s title loss to Roman Reigns, Lashley’s win

Two more combat sports crossovers were featured at Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

By Anton Tabuena
Brock Lesnar loses to Roman Reigns at WWE-Wrestlemania 38 Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Combat Sports stars Ronda Rousey and Logan Paul were both featured in key matches in Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. Two more former MMA fighters were on Night 2, with the headliner being perhaps the biggest crossover star in both businesses, as former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar took on Roman Reigns in a WWE title unification bout.

Lesnar pulled off some of his patented moves, including an MMA inspired kimura submission, but the former UFC champ ended up losing his belt to Reigns. Watch highlights from their title unification below:

Another crossover product was in the earlier matches, with Bellator and Strikeforce veteran Bobby Lashley winning against Omos. Like Lesnar, Lashley went from collegiate wrestling to WWE to mixed martial arts — where he had 17 pro fights — and now back to the WWE again.

Watch highlights from his match:

Here’s how their peers from the mixed martial arts side of things reacted to Night 2 of WrestleMania 38:

