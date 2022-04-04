Filed under: MMA SQUARED: With success of Wrestlemania, a UFC 273 rebrand suggestion. Ronda Rousey, a Paul brother, Daniel Cormier, wait this is about wrestling right? By Chris Rini Apr 4, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: With success of Wrestlemania, a UFC 273 rebrand suggestion. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA SQUARED, CHRIS RINI, UFC 273 Chris Rini CHRIS RINI Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris Get the latest gear UFC 272 Event T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Super Necessary T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Gamebred T-Shirt Colby Chaos Covington T-Shirt Colby Covington Miami T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Graphic Hoodie Sweatshirt UFC Official Fight Gloves Jorge Masvidal Action Figure With BMF Belt More From Bloody Elbow ‘My son is way stronger than this’ - Iranian Hulk says family disowned him UFC cuts Rothwell ahead of planned Gustafsson bout UFC owners Emanuel, Whitesell had $308M and $123M 2021 pay packages Dern makes her pick for Namajunas vs. Esparza rematch ‘Guys like that get people killed’ - Rutten slams DUST for ‘dumbest’ techniques Machida eyeing Karate bout with Wonderboy after GSP declined Loading comments...
