‘Fight of the year’ - Pros react to Katie Taylor’s epic, historic win over Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor won a split decision over Amanda Serrano in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the exciting bout.

By Lucas Rezende
Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano by split decision.
Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

She was not able to put her opponent away, but Katie Taylor managed to do enough to win the superfight against Amanda Serrano. After 10, two-minute rounds in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the reigning undisputed lightweight champion and Olympic gold medalist earned a split decision win in what’s been termed the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. Serrano hurt Taylor in the middle rounds and nearly put her down for the first time in her career, but Taylor found a second wind in a fight that was the first women’s boxing match to ever headline at the main room at MSG. The event was attended by over 19,000 fans.

There were calls by fans, the promoters, and the fighters themselves for a rematch after that remarkable display of boxing. The fight lived up to the hype and then some, and maybe we will see these two square off again soon.

On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

