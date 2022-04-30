‘Fight of the year’ - Pros react to Katie Taylor’s epic, historic win over Amanda Serrano

She was not able to put her opponent away, but Katie Taylor managed to do enough to win the superfight against Amanda Serrano. After 10, two-minute rounds in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the reigning undisputed lightweight champion and Olympic gold medalist earned a split decision win in what’s been termed the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. Serrano hurt Taylor in the middle rounds and nearly put her down for the first time in her career, but Taylor found a second wind in a fight that was the first women’s boxing match to ever headline at the main room at MSG. The event was attended by over 19,000 fans.

There were calls by fans, the promoters, and the fighters themselves for a rematch after that remarkable display of boxing. The fight lived up to the hype and then some, and maybe we will see these two square off again soon.

On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

When you fight in a legendary arena a fighter should not only be concerned in her opponent but also in what that ARENA will bring OUT in their opponent. Who will seize this incredible moment? #TaylorSerrano is NEXT!!! — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor’s footwork killing Serrano here. She’s had no looks because every time she’s tried to impose herself KT has adjusted and tagged her. — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) May 1, 2022

2-0 Taylor. Serrano has to skip to Taylor not walk. And she has to skip to her right in order to cut off Taylor and force Taylor to go right. Taylor has a comfortable escape route. #TaylorSerrano — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) May 1, 2022

The body work from Serrano might pay off #SerranoTaylor — Miguel Flores (@El_Michoacano2) May 1, 2022

SERRANO WITH A HUGE ROUND! Taylor has to find something in this corner or I can see her getting stopped in the next 2 minutes.



Soon as she started holding her feet she couldn’t get away from any of her shots. — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) May 1, 2022

That was the best round of womens boxing I’ve ever seen. Round 5 next !! #TaylorSerrano — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Don’t forget I talked about head defense on @ThePorterWayPod!! Katie no longer has a good exit strategy. Now it’s pulling straight back. And Serrano is pushing forward. Tie game at this point. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) May 1, 2022

Good round for Taylor. Whenever she adjusts to Serrano rhythm stepping in, and times her with sharp, accurate punches - she’s widely out scoring her in my opinion.



Only time Serrano has any success is when she’s holding her feet, or getting caught switching off on the way out — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) May 1, 2022

Serrano vs Taylor was fireworks — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 1, 2022

Fight of the year so far got damn !! #TaylorvsSerrano — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

What a fight!!! Katie has defo done enough for me — anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) May 1, 2022

This shit is most def history — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) May 1, 2022

I wanna see that again no matter the outcome — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) May 1, 2022

WOW! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters what a fight and what a night for women’s boxing and women’s combat sports! @DAZNBoxing — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) May 1, 2022

Respect ladies!!!!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 1, 2022

Congratulations women’s boxing ! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 1, 2022

That gotta be fight of the year. They was letting them go #TaylorvsSerrano — Rougarou (@RPrograis) May 1, 2022