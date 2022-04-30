 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 53: Pros react to Marlon Vera’s thrilling decision win over Rob Font

Marlon Vera scored a decision win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
Marlon Vera defeated Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53.
Marlon Vera got the job done at UFC Vegas 53’s main event. After dropping the first round against Rob Font, ‘Chito’ managed to find his rhythm in the following ones and turned it all around to score a unanimous decision win in the end. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

