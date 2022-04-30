UFC Vegas 53: Pros react to Marlon Vera’s thrilling decision win over Rob Font

Marlon Vera got the job done at UFC Vegas 53’s main event. After dropping the first round against Rob Font, ‘Chito’ managed to find his rhythm in the following ones and turned it all around to score a unanimous decision win in the end. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.
Been a lot of action tonight and I think the main event is gonna be even more violent— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022
My guy @RobSFont hands looking smooth #BostonStrong #UFCVegas53— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) May 1, 2022
Fast start for Font. Mixing in uppercuts with his terrific jabs. Need more movement out of Chito. #UFCVegas53— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022
Font looks on point— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 1, 2022
This division is Funking GOOD!! #UFCVegas53— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022
Got him hurt so many times and didn’t capitalize quick enough. Chito looked great but 100% could’ve got him out of there #UFCVegas53— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 1, 2022
What an absolute showing from both these gentlemen. 135 is very very much alive!!! #UFCVegas53— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 1, 2022
What a performance!! @chitoveraUFC #UFCVegas53— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022
What an insane pace for 25 minutes! Opportunistic offense from Chito, historic output from Font. What a war! Way to represent the bantamweights! #UFCVegas53— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022
Man font had a crazy pace and max Holloway still out struck him that’s crazy— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022
Chito continues to get better . Amazing start ! #UFCVegas53— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 1, 2022
Maldito tour @chitoveraUFC #UFCVegas53— Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 1, 2022
Loading comments...