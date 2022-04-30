Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson live results and discussion

On this huge night for boxing, not only do you have Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, but you also have a junior lightweight unification bout in Las Vegas, Nevada between two rising stars in the sport.

Mexico’s Oscar Valdez is the WBC champion, 2016 American Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson is the WBO champion, and the two men will square off at the MGM Grand for the right to call themselves a unified champion in the talented 130 lbs division. It’s a fascinating fight between the boxer-puncher Valdez and the slick offensive boxing and defensive prowess of Stevenson. Shakur is the heavy betting favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook but don’t let that fool you into thinking this is a mismatch on paper.

This is your place to discuss the event.

The ESPN+ preliminary card streams at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, followed by the main card on ESPN and ESPN+ at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. The main event ring walk should be at approximately 11:15 PM ET/8:15 PM PT, and it won’t intersect with the Taylor vs. Serrano bout.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KO) vs Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for Valdez’s WBC and Stevenson’s WBO titles in unification bout

Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KO) vs Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KO) vs Alejandro Ibarra (7-1, 2 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds