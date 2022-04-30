Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: How to watch live stream, fight card, ring walk time

It’s fight night at Madison Square Garden.

Today (Apr. 30) is the biggest women’s boxing match ever. In a highly anticipated and historic main event, undefeated and undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) defends her WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF titles against legendary seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs). The fanbases of Ireland and Puerto Rico have been boisterous all week and should make for a great atmosphere in front of an expected full house at New York’s iconic arena. This is the very first women’s boxing match to headline at MSG’s main room, and the first time that two women’s boxers have earned seven-figure paydays.

Taylor is the technician who relies on her overall boxing skill instead of her power. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist has developed into a major attraction in the United Kingdom — she’s never fought in her native Ireland — and this was always the superfight for her. Serrano is much more experienced at a professional level and is easily the hardest puncher that Taylor has ever fought. There’s also a backstory to this matchup, as Taylor holds a win over Amanda’s sister Cindy Serrano. We have seen Serrano win as low as 115 lbs and win at as high as 140 lbs. This bout is at 135 lbs, and this is her opportunity to hand Taylor her first defeat as a pro and take all of her titles away.

You won’t want to miss this one. Here are the details you need on today’s card, including bout order, start time, live stream, and more.

Bout Order

Main Card (7:30 PM ET, DAZN)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano - Ring walk time est. 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT.

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena

Preliminary Card (4:30 PM ET, Online)

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston

Odds

Amanda Serrano is only a slight -150 favorite over Katie Taylor according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cable/Satellite

That option doesn’t exist.

Live Stream

The event streams live on DAZN in over 200 countries. Your subscription cost will vary depending on the territory. In the United States and Canada it’s $19.99 per month with an annual option of $99.99. Your subscription cost will vary depending on the territory. In the United Kingdom, DAZN is £7.99/month.

Here’s how you can stream to your phone, video game console, or OTT streaming service.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can order the event at a standalone cost of $24.99 on PPV.com.

The prelims stream for free on YouTube at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT.