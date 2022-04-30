Graphic Video: Amateur fighter Cole Farsaci gets arm snapped in brutal submission

Have you ever heard of the saying, ‘Tap or Snap’? You may have, especially if you were — or still are — immersed in the realm of mixed martial arts.

Established in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu community, this pearl of wisdom refers to the options a fighter has should they find themselves in an inescapable position on the ground. It is very simple: either submit to your opponent or have whatever jeopardized extremity (ex. an arm or a leg) completely broken. Most fighters have avoided a ton of damage by tapping, but not all of them could save themselves from a painful snapping.

We had this exact scenario unfold this past Friday night at Cage Wars 52, where Cole Farsaci met a gruesome fate in his first-ever fight. Near the end of the first round, the amateur fighter was on the ground with Jahliel Palmer, who found an opportunity to isolate and lock in a kimura on the right arm of Farsaci. Palmer continued to apply pressure as Farsaci tried to roll through, but his effort was not enough. Moments after his attempted escape, the arm snapped. The referee immediately waved off the fight, and a bewildered Farsaci fell to the canvas in pain.

You can watch the video below, courtesy of Twitter user Neo Vale Tudo:

Warning: Video below is graphic. Please proceed with caution.

Jahliel Palmer defeats Cole Farsaci via technical submission pic.twitter.com/sePXk3Cfcl — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) April 30, 2022

“We don’t want to see that,” said one of the stunned commentators. “He just ripped the shoulder out of the socket. We need a doctor in her pretty quick.”

There is no word on the condition of Farsaci yet.

Palmer improved to 1-1 as an amateur. ‘Poncho’ suffered a first-round rear-naked choke to David Galli at Cage Wars 48 in his debut but has now rebounded with his arm-breaking submission of Farsaci. Per the promotion, he was recognized for having the ‘Submission of the Night’.