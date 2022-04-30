Jake Paul accuses Floyd Mayweather of stiffing his brother over fight purse, scamming the IRS

Last year Logan Paul took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match that resulted in no winner being declared. The tepid sparring match left many fans feeling unsatisfied.

For the more shrewd observers the result was rather expected. They likely knew that Paul and Mayweather were merely entering a business partnership with the goal of making as much money as possible for the least amount of violence as possible.

Initially it seemed like the pair had succeeded in earning a blockbuster bounty for the spectacle. Paul’s takeaway from the night was estimated at around $5 million. However, now it seems as though the popular YouTuber might be getting left out in the cold.

Logan Paul’s brother Jake Paul recently put Mayweather on blast for not paying Logan his purse.

Jake who is promoting tonight’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight spoke to Fight Hub TV about the situation.

When asked if Logan ever got paid for his bout with Mayweather, Jake laughed and said “Nah, not yet.”

“Floyd Mayweather is broke, that’s what people don’t realize,” continued ‘The Problem Child’. “He gets these big cheques, doesn’t pay the taxes on it and then the IRS comes hunting him down later. He owes a lot of people I know money and Logan’s deep down on that list. So, I don’t know if Logan’s ever gonna get paid, it’s kinda fucked up.”

Mayweather has had trouble with his taxes in the past. In 2017 it was revealed that Mayweather was still owing money on Federal taxes from 2015. In 2015—the year he fought Manny Pacquiao—Mayweather earned upwards of $230 million.

Mayweather filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Tax Court and U.S. Internal Revenue Service to secure a payment instalment plan for the unpaid taxes.