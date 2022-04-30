Boxing odds: Amanda Serrano flips to betting favorite against Katie Taylor

On this 30th day of April 2022, Madison Square Garden will be the setting for one of, if not the, biggest women’s boxing bout in history. Undefeated lightweight champion, Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KO’s), defends her belts against the highly talented and heavy handed Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO’s). Before this historic match takes place, let’s take a gander at the tight betting line for this undisputed title fight.

When the betting odds first dropped, it was Taylor who was a -115 betting favorite, with Serrano being a tiny -105 underdog. Since then, this line has flipped, and now Serrano is a -140 betting favorite, with Taylor clocking in with a +115 dog tag. It’s pretty rare to see moneylines flip like this, especially at the pinnacle of a sport, but considering the Jake Paul money machine behind Serrano, it’s not really that big of a surprise.

The bookies are heavily banking on this one making it all the way to the scorecards, as the prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is sporting a moderately favored line of -290, with a +210 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ selection.

Despite switching over to an underdog position, Katie is the fighter labeled by the odds as being most likely to win a decision. The prop bet ‘Taylor wins by decision’ can be acquired for +150, while ‘Serrano wins by decision’ is a listed with a slightly more lucrative line of +165.

Having more pop in her punches, the betting lines offer up Amanda as the participant more likely to get a stoppage. The exotic bet ‘Serrano wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is up for grabs at +400, and then ‘Taylor wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is living at a much higher line of +800.

Check out the betting odds for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, courtesy of DraftKings:

