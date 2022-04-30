UFC Vegas 53 odds: Rob Font small betting favorite over Marlon Vera

It’s just about time for UFC Vegas 53 to go down from the promotion’s APEX building in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top of the billing is being blessed with top-ranked bantamweights Rob Font and Marlon “Chito” Vera scheduled for five-rounds. Before we get to that, though, let’s go take a peek at the betting odds for this showdown between the #5 and #8 rated 135-pounders.

It’s Font that’s being fancied by the oddsmakers here, but not by a great deal. Having won four out of his last five, the #5 ranked Font is posted up with a small favored line of -125. At that line, a $100 gamble stands to earn a total payout of $180.00. Having won three of his last four, Chito is barely positioned as an underdog. He is currently available at a moneyline of +105, and a $100 bet on that number could possibly bring back $205.00 altogether. Fun fact: both Rob and Marlon came up to short to Jose Aldo in their last defeat.

It’s hard to see anything other than a war taking place here, and the bookies are even expecting this one to go the distance. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is on deck with a favored line of -165, with a +120 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

Of all of the ways this fight could possibly end, the betting odds say that the most likely outcome is ‘Font wins by decision.’ That prop is trending at +150, while ‘Vera wins by decision’ is listed at a much higher value of +275.

Chito is the fighter that is pegged as most likely to produce a finish. The exotic bet ‘Vera wins inside distance’ can be scooped up at +275, and then there’s ‘Font wins inside distance’ a bit further out at +380.

Check out the UFC Vegas 53 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC Vegas 53 fight, check out The MMA Vivisection Podcast. Be sure to subscribe to our SoundCloud Channel and YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!