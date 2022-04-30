Kay Hansen signs multi-fight deal with Invicta FC following UFC departure

Kay Hansen is returning to Invicta FC, the promotion she cut her teeth on before signing with the UFC.

Hansen fought out of her contract, and the UFC opted not to re-sign her following a unanimous decision loss to Piera Rodriguez at UFC 273 earlier this month. The 22-year-old was ‘extremely heartbroken’ after the loss but vowed to return and has taken the next step towards doing so.

Julian Gregorio of Upgrade Management announced on Friday that Hansen has signed a new multi-fight deal with Invicta FC. Details of her return were not provided.

“Comeback stories are always the best as we proudly announce that [Kay Hansen] has signed with legendary women’s promotion [Invicta FC].”

Hansen began her professional career with Invicta FC, where she fought at strawweight and flyweight and compiled a record of 5-3 over three years. She signed with the UFC in 2020 and got off to a great start with a ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded third-round armbar of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 4 in her promotional debut.

Unfortunately, Hansen would go winless in her next three appearances. Prior to the aforementioned loss to Rodriguez, the Classic Fight Team product also dropped decisions to Cory McKenna and Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Vegas 14 and UFC 270, respectively.