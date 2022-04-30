 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Live stream, results, round by round updates, scoring

By Mookie Alexander
Today (Apr. 30) is the biggest women’s boxing match in history, and what better place to hold such a historic event than New York’s Madison Square Garden?

Undefeated, undisputed women’s lightweight champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) defends her titles against seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) in a matchup between Ireland and Puerto Rico. The fanbases have made their voices heard throughout the week and a sell-out crowd is expected for this showdown. Serrano is currently a slight favorite over DraftKings Sportsbook, as she looks to end Taylor’s unbeaten record and become the new queen of 135 lbs.

This post will include full play-by-play for the headliner. There’s a free live stream of the prelims starting at 4:30 PM ET at the top of the page, followed by DAZN’s broadcast of the four-fight main card at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. The main event should start at around 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT and won’t interfere with Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson, which is running a little later over in Las Vegas.

Main Card (7:30 PM ET, DAZN)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena

Preliminary Card (4:30 PM ET, Online)

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston

