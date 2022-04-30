Dustin Poirier keeps promise, donates $20,000 to Charles Oliveira Institute in Brazil

Dustin Poirier kept his promise to Charles Oliveira and has donated $20,000 to a charity of his choice.

Moments after losing to him via third-round rear-naked choke at UFC 269, Poirier told Oliveira that he would like to donate to ‘the hometown where he’s from’ through The Good Fight Foundation. Fast forward a few months, and the ‘Diamond’ has followed through and sent the donation off to Charles Oliveira Institute. The nonprofit organization was created by ‘Do Bronx’ to provide free mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu training to kids and young adults in his hometown of Guarujá, São Paulo.

“Promise made promise kept,” wrote Poirier. “We are supporting Charles [and] his mission to empower the youth of Brazil. All the best to you in your upcoming title defense.”

Oliveira has responded to Poirier on social media, and the UFC lightweight champion was thankful for the donation.

“You’re awesome, brother,” wrote Oliveira. “Only gratitude. Thank you for the love, Dustin Poirier.”

Since starting their nonprofit organization over four years ago, Poirier and his wife Jolie have helped several causes. The Good Fight Foundation has donated to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana and Fight for The Forgotten. The latter is a nonprofit led by former UFC and current Bellator MMA fighter Justin Wren to aid and protect the Batwa Pygmy people in Uganda.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion was recently recognized for his ongoing efforts and received the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award during the UFC honors last June.

Poirier has not fought since losing to Oliveira this past December but continues to signal his intention to fight soon. Meanwhile, Oliveira returns to the Octagon next weekend, where he defends his title against a No. 1 contender in Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in Phoenix, AZ.