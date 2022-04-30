UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this fight night is a catchweight fight between bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Marlon Vera. Why is this a catchweight? Well Font missed weight for the first time in his career, so he’s been docked 20% of his purse and is ineligible to win a post-fight bonus. Co-main event action sees former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski against former middleweight Jake Collier.

This will be an ESPN and ESPN+ show and will start earlier than normal. The five-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The six-fight main card then kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Jake Collier vs. Andrei Arlovski

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

Daniel de Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Yohan Lainesse vs. Gabe Green

Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young