Video: Kevin Holland announces next opponent in a very Kevin Holland kinda way

Kevin Holland says he will be back in action on June 18. Along with that announcement Holland shared a video, revealing who he will be fighting.

The skit shows Holland collecting a “50Gs bounty” for his most recent UFC win, a TKO over Alex Oliveira in March. The video then shifts to Holland on a cellphone being told his next bout is on June 18 in Austin, TX. His opponent is named as “the big bird”.

Y’all watch me choke my chicken in Austin, TX on June 18th!!!!!!



Ohh and I cashed out on that Cowboy Oliveira bounty…. 50G’s baby #dirtybird #austintx #2022 #fightnight #webackoutside #onlyfanshaditfirst pic.twitter.com/1jBfmkWh10 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 29, 2022

Holland then flies into battle against an individual dressed in a really bad knock-off big bird costume. The guy in the costume then introduces “himself” as UFC vet Tim ‘The Dirty Bird’ Means.

The skit shows that Holland remains one of the most creative (and weird) fighters on the roster. Both those attributes have featured both inside and out of the Octagon.

He debuted for the company in 2018, but really made his mark on the UFC in 2020. That year he reeled off five wins including an outlandish (and unique) KO of Jacare Souza to cap off the calendar.

Things haven’t been as smooth for ‘Trailblazer’ since then. In 2021 he lost back-to-back unanimous decisions to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori. And he followed those up with a bizarre no contest resulting from a clash of heads with Kyle Daukaus.

His most recent fight, against Cowboy Oliveira, was Holland’s first welterweight fight since 2017. His overall record stands at 22-7 (1 NC).

Means is a veteran of 46 contests and he holds a record of 32-12-1 (1 NC). He’s currently on a three fight win streak with wins over Nicolas Dalby, Mike Perry and Laureano Staropoli. All three of those wins came via unanimous decision.

Also slated for the UFC’s Austin card is Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn, Cody Stamann vs. Eddie Wineland and Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze.