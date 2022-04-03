Tyron Woodley, other fighters donate thousands to Stephan Bonnar after recent house fire

Stephan Bonnar recently “lost everything” in a house fire, but members of the MMA community have been trying to help the UFC Hall of Famer get back to his feet.

A GoFundMe page was initially started for Bonnar’s wife, but as it was shared on social media, several fighters and MMA personalities have also pitched in to help the UFC veteran.

Tyron Woodley is the top donor so far, donating $4000 and helping the fundraiser exceed their goal of raising $10,000. The former welterweight champion also spread the word on twitter, reminding people that without Bonnar and his iconic bout with Forrest Griffin, the UFC wouldn’t be what it is today.

“@StephenBonnar NEEDS US!! Donate now!! He kept the @ufc alive sacrificing his body vs @ForrestGriffin,” Woodley wrote.

https://t.co/QdB4oy2fnh @StephanBonnar NEEDS US!! Donate now!!! He kept the @ufc alive sacrificing his body vs @ForrestGriffin $4000 From the Woodley's match or exceed. We have to protect our own!!!! — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 1, 2022

Former WEC champion Steve Cantwell was also one of the top donors, giving out $1,500 to aid Bonnar. Other MMA figures such as Chael Sonnen, Jon Anik, and Don Frye were also listed to have made donations.

“As shitty as losing ur house & memories is I’m not the type to ask for anything. Unbeknownst to me, someone in my wife’s FB group opened a gofundme.. it was a few hundred this morning & went to $5k in a few minutes, mostly cuz of @twooodley,” Bonnar wrote about the donation. “I only met Tyron a few times, and this just blew me away. Thanks to everyone who gave & huge God bless to Tyron.. Wow! You’re a great dude, much love bro!”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe page already raised $11,000, surpassing the initial goal of $10,000.

Bonnar is being credited for being one of the key players that “saved” the UFC, as the promotion’s popularity skyrocketed after his classic TUF 1 Finale match against Forrest Griffin. The 44-year-old retired back in 2014 with a 15-9 MMA record.