Fighters react to WrestleMania 38; Watch Logan Paul impress in WWE debut, Ronda Rousey lose title bout

This weekend didn’t have a major UFC or MMA event, but a couple of popular fighters were featured in WrestleMania 38. Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey made her WWE return, taking on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s title. Social media influencer turned boxer Logan Paul also made his pro wrestling debut, pairing up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Paul, who had an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last year, switched to pro wrestling, and actually impressed on his debut. Watch some highlights below, where Paul pulled off some interesting moves.

Logan Paul hit the three amigos on Rey Mysterio #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R2ZPLcbhXu — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 3, 2022

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!?@mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/8Df7TIqcgJ — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

Paul won match, but was double crossed by his tag-team partner. Here’s a couple of reactions to his debut:

home boy looking like a straight ass gangster sabertooth https://t.co/GR9GC6dqyL — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) April 3, 2022

so proud of Logan for winning tonight what a performance



I told the WWE fans they would have to bow down



#WrestleMania @LoganPaul — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 3, 2022

Rousey took on Charlotte Flair, and was able to tap her multiple times with her trademark armbar. But the referee was knocked out, and Flair was able to turn the tables and defend her title. Here’s highlights from the match:

Daniel Cormier and a former rival tweeted support for the former UFC champion after:

Here are more fighter reactions to the event:

Yessssssssssssss!!!!!!!! @BiancaBelairWWE even tho that was the worst officiating I’ve seen in a while. Fire that guy! #WrestleMania38 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 3, 2022

Austin 3:16 says “I’m gonna whoop your ass!” Can i get a HELL YEAH! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 3, 2022