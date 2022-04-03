 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fighters react to WrestleMania 38; Watch Logan Paul impress in WWE debut, Ronda Rousey lose title bout

Combat Sports stars Ronda Rousey and Logan Paul were featured in key matches at WrestleMania 38.

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This weekend didn’t have a major UFC or MMA event, but a couple of popular fighters were featured in WrestleMania 38. Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey made her WWE return, taking on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s title. Social media influencer turned boxer Logan Paul also made his pro wrestling debut, pairing up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Paul, who had an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last year, switched to pro wrestling, and actually impressed on his debut. Watch some highlights below, where Paul pulled off some interesting moves.

Paul won match, but was double crossed by his tag-team partner. Here’s a couple of reactions to his debut:

Rousey took on Charlotte Flair, and was able to tap her multiple times with her trademark armbar. But the referee was knocked out, and Flair was able to turn the tables and defend her title. Here’s highlights from the match:

Daniel Cormier and a former rival tweeted support for the former UFC champion after:

Here are more fighter reactions to the event:

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...