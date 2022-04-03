Fighters react to WrestleMania 38; Watch Logan Paul impress in WWE debut, Ronda Rousey lose title bout

This weekend didn’t have a major UFC or MMA event, but a couple of popular fighters were featured in WrestleMania 38. Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey made her WWE return, taking on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s title. Social media influencer turned boxer Logan Paul also made his pro wrestling debut, pairing up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
Paul, who had an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last year, switched to pro wrestling, and actually impressed on his debut. Watch some highlights below, where Paul pulled off some interesting moves.
The #WrestleMania team of @LoganPaul & @mikethemiz have arrived! pic.twitter.com/OBIRqiQira— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
.@LoganPaul wearing the most expensive @Pokemon card in the world right now at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ZnCTZD8ln9— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
.@LoganPaul's got the moves at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/5NQnpwZeCv— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
How awesome is @LoganPaul right now?!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PKmErK9xwQ— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
TEAMWORK!@mikethemiz @LoganPaul #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PLR1EJ01B7— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
BE JEALOUS.@LoganPaul #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/puJZAMSVhD— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Logan Paul hit the three amigos on Rey Mysterio #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R2ZPLcbhXu— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 3, 2022
LOGAN PAUL HIT A FROG SPLASH AT #WRESTLEMANIA!!!@LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/9hpNIYgfwG— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
619 IN STEREO!!!@reymysterio @DomMysterio35 @LoganPaul #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/NLsSh4bNyW— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2022
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!?@mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/8Df7TIqcgJ— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Paul won match, but was double crossed by his tag-team partner. Here’s a couple of reactions to his debut:
home boy looking like a straight ass gangster sabertooth https://t.co/GR9GC6dqyL— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) April 3, 2022
@LoganPaul was tremendous!!!!!! #WrestleMania— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 3, 2022
so proud of Logan for winning tonight what a performance— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 3, 2022
I told the WWE fans they would have to bow down
#WrestleMania @LoganPaul
Rousey took on Charlotte Flair, and was able to tap her multiple times with her trademark armbar. But the referee was knocked out, and Flair was able to turn the tables and defend her title. Here’s highlights from the match:
Here comes @RondaRousey!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ejsUcDn2FA— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
SPEAR! SPEAR! SPEAR!@MsCharlotteWWE #WrestleMania #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/8sPE5ToBW0— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Lightning quick! ⚡️@RondaRousey #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1q9rqy08II— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
.@MsCharlotteWWE is in the danger zone right now at #WrestleMania!#RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/ZkkJS5OoTQ— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Just when you think @RondaRousey has the momentum... SPEAR from @MsCharlotteWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/49cJKNEsBD— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
@MsCharlottteWWE @RondaRousey#WrestleMania #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/oWZ6XHWVph
Daniel Cormier and a former rival tweeted support for the former UFC champion after:
They cheated @RondaRousey !— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 3, 2022
#WrestleMania really is something special. @RondaRousey deserved that victory!! #WrestleMania38— @CrisCyborg.Com #BellatorHawaii (@criscyborg) April 3, 2022
Here are more fighter reactions to the event:
Yessssssssssssss!!!!!!!! @BiancaBelairWWE even tho that was the worst officiating I’ve seen in a while. Fire that guy! #WrestleMania38— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 3, 2022
Austin 3:16 says “I’m gonna whoop your ass!” Can i get a HELL YEAH!— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 3, 2022
Bro wasn’t on the show sheet. Just MARKED.— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 3, 2022
One for the books. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4lVBp2F76Y— Ramiz Brahimaj (@170Ramiz) April 3, 2022
Loading comments...