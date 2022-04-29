Report: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa targeted for UFC Paris main event

After years of being stifled by the French Judo Federation, cage-fighting advocates finally secured victory in 2020 when France legalized the sport of mixed-martial-arts. Thanks to COVID-19, the UFC has been forced to delay their debut in the nation. However, now the promotion has reportedly scheduled a card in Paris for September 3rd.

And, according to both Ariel Helwani and Al Zulino, the headline bout for that proposed card is going to feature the big boys. Those reporters claim that France’s own Ciryl Gane will take top billing in Paris opposite Australia’s Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight showdown.

Following an initial report by @arielhelwani I've been able to confirm Ciryl Gane x Tai Tuivasa has being targeted as the main event of the first-ever UFC French event, which takes place in Paris, on September 3.



Can't wait for the rest of the card. https://t.co/c7gQFbH9Gk — Al Zullino (@phre) April 29, 2022

There has been no official announcement from the UFC yet. Nor has there been any reports on where in Paris the event will take place.

For Gane, home soil will present him with a chance to rebound from the first loss of his professional career. Last time out, at UFC 270 in January, he dropped a unanimous decision to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Gane had been 10-0 up that point with UFC wins over Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos and Tanner Boser.

Tuivasa is riding high currently; enjoying a five fight win streak with each of those victories coming by way of T/KO. In his last fight, at UFC 271 in February, he knocked out Derrick Lewis. He also has KO wins over Augusto Sakai, Greg Hardy and Stefan Struve. His overall record is 13-3.

No other bouts have been reported on for UFC Paris, but we can expect to see plenty of French and European fighters on the bill.