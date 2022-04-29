Weigh-in results and video: Katie Taylor (134.6) vs. Amanda Serrano (133.6) is official

The weigh-ins for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s undisputed title fight on Saturday are complete, and there were no issues on the scale for the two participants. Taylor, who possesses all four major titles at 135 lbs, came in at 134.6 lbs. Serrano, who’s won world titles in seven divisions and has spent much of her career below lightweight, weighed in a full pound below the Irishwoman.

The other women’s undisputed title fight is also set for Madison Square Garden, as WBO and WBC champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn and WBA and IBF champion Elin Cederroos both came in under the super-middleweight limit of 168 lbs.

Watch the weigh-ins and staredown at the top of the page. We’ve never had an atmosphere like this for a women’s boxing match just for the weigh-ins, let alone the actual fight.

Full card below:

Main Card (7:30 PM ET, DAZN)

Katie Taylor (134.6) vs. Amanda Serrano (133.6)

Jessie Vargas (153) vs. Liam Smith (154)

Franchon Crews Dezurn (166.8) vs. Elin Cederroos (167.8)

Galal Yafai (111.8) vs. Miguel Cartagena (110.4)

Austin Williams (158.8) vs. Chordale Booker (157.4)

Reshat Mati (143.8) vs. Joe Eli Hernandez (144.2)

Skye Nicolson (125.6) vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis (TBA)

Khalil Coe (174.6) vs. William Langston (173)