‘Ban him!’ Michael Bisping jokes that Elon Musk should ban Jake Paul for ‘hate speech’

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping once again finds himself at odds with Jake Paul, this time calling for tech guru billionaire Elon Musk to ban the YouTuber for ‘hate speech’.

Bisping’s comments come after Paul called him a ‘p-ssy’ for suggesting that ‘The Problem Child’ should fight Anderson Silva instead of a ‘43-year-old guy with one eye and no knees’.

“If someone talks sh*t, I have to f**k them up, I have a problem...Bisping wants to talk sh*t? Cool let’s get in the ring mother f****r, p***y. If anyone wants to talk shit, get in the f*****g ring you p***y,” Paul (5-0 boxing) said at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano press conference at Madison Square Garden earlier this week. “Masvidal? You p***y. All these guys are all taught to cap and their dad Dana owns them. They’re a bunch of p*****s that hide behind their contracts.”

“I’m not getting into this but I’ve literally just seen that. It sounds like hate speech, it does. Musk! Ban him! Get rid of him, shadow ban Jake Paul, the f*****g prick!” Bisping jokingly responded during a recent episode of Believe You Me (h/t Sportskeeda).

Bisping is making light of Musk’s $44bn purchase of Twitter earlier this week which saw the SpaceX CEO send shockwaves throughout the social media sphere by promising to make the online platform a ‘digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated’.

Several fighters reacted to the news on social media, with the general consensus being that ‘Twitter is about to become fun again’.

As for Bisping vs. Paul, yeah, that’s probably never going to happen, but it’s worth noting that Paul has opened as a -220 betting favorite.