Asian talent featured on the several bouts added to UFC 275 in Singapore

UFC 275 will have two title bouts in Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka and Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos, along with a recently booked FOTY rematch between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk on its pay-per-view line up. Those three key bouts alone likely guarantees this would be the UFC’s best ever event in South East Asia, but the promotion is now also starting to fill up the rest of the card.

After recently losing Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori due to injury, several other fights have been made official for the UFC’s return to Singapore. As expected, it features a lot of their Asian fighters, along with some from Australia and New Zealand.

Two South Korean UFC vets have been added, with Kyung Ho Kang set to have his 11th UFC bout against Mongolia’s Danaa Batgerel, and Seung Woo Choi having his 7th Octagon appearance against Filipino-Australian Josh Culibao.

Also on the card are two popular fighters looking to rebound from tough UFC debuts. Ramona Pascual, a well known fighter from Hong Kong, will try to improve on her short notice debut as she faces Joselyne Edwards, while decorated kickboxer and Isreal Adesanya’s teammate “Black Diamond” Mike Mathetha takes on Orion Cosce.

China and Australia will also get some representation on the current fight card, which can be seen below.

As reported earlier, four 8-man tournaments also will kick off earlier in Singapore during UFC 275 fight week, in a series dubbed as “Road to UFC.”

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

June 11, 2022, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka [Light Heavyweight title]

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos [Flyweight title]

Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa

Seung Woo Choi vs Josh Culibao

Na Liang vs Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

Orior Cosce vs Blood Diamond

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun