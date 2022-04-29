 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

José Aldo urges Aljamain Sterling to ‘sign the contract,’ indirectly blasts ‘cheating’ Dillashaw

José Aldo says he is waiting on UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to fulfill his end of an apparent deal.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Former longtime champion José Aldo gets his hand wrapped ahead of his December 2021 fight against Rob Font.
Former longtime champion José Aldo gets his hand wrapped ahead of his December 2021 fight against Rob Font.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling established his champion status at UFC 273 via a unanimous decision win over Petr Yan. And despite Dana White’s agreement with the fight result, “Funkmaster” likely faces former champion, T.J. Dillashaw, according to the UFC president.

Nothing has been made official, but Dillashaw has already started to make some noise. Sterling, however, is looking at another potential challenge in the form of another former champion, José Aldo.

Aljo first opened talks about possibly fighting the future legend a few weeks ago, when Aldo himself came forward to make his intentions known. Now, the 35-year-old Brazilian is urging Sterling to fulfill his end of the deal.

And without naming names, Aldo took a shot at Dillashaw and others who believe they deserve a crack at the undisputed 135-pound title.

Since making his bantamweight debut in late 2019, Aldo has gone on a 3-2 run. Currently on a three-fight win streak, he last saw action at UFC Vegas 44 last December against fellow top contender Rob Font. Aldo won via unanimous decision to improve to a record of 31-7.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...