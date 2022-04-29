José Aldo urges Aljamain Sterling to ‘sign the contract,’ indirectly blasts ‘cheating’ Dillashaw

UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling established his champion status at UFC 273 via a unanimous decision win over Petr Yan. And despite Dana White’s agreement with the fight result, “Funkmaster” likely faces former champion, T.J. Dillashaw, according to the UFC president.

Nothing has been made official, but Dillashaw has already started to make some noise. Sterling, however, is looking at another potential challenge in the form of another former champion, José Aldo.

Aljo first opened talks about possibly fighting the future legend a few weeks ago, when Aldo himself came forward to make his intentions known. Now, the 35-year-old Brazilian is urging Sterling to fulfill his end of the deal.

Aljamain,

I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC. — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) April 28, 2022

And without naming names, Aldo took a shot at Dillashaw and others who believe they deserve a crack at the undisputed 135-pound title.

Let the rest of the boys fighting each other and exchanging insults on the internet. In my opinion it does not make any sense to let a guy who got suspended for 2 years for cheating to come back and fight for the belt after winning a split decision in a fight I think he lost. — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) April 28, 2022

Since making his bantamweight debut in late 2019, Aldo has gone on a 3-2 run. Currently on a three-fight win streak, he last saw action at UFC Vegas 44 last December against fellow top contender Rob Font. Aldo won via unanimous decision to improve to a record of 31-7.