‘Money is not everything’ - Jedrzejczyk signs new multi-fight deal, wants to ‘retire in the UFC’

While many high-profile names in the UFC are considering leaving the organization, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is staying put. In her recent interview with MMA Fighting, the 34-year-old Polish striker revealed signing a new multi-fight deal.

“It’s a multiple-fight deal,” she said. “I always said that I want to retire in the UFC, and of course, people would love to see me doing this or that after, but I feel like if I retired from MMA, I would retire from the UFC, the best MMA league in the world.

“I don’t want to go somewhere and fight for this bigger money. Money is not everything. I’ve saved enough money for myself, for my kids, for my grandkids probably, but it’s not only about the money.

“You need to have this pride in you and you have to know what to do and how to prioritize some things. This is what I’m trying to do.”

For Jedrzejczyk, what matters more is the exposure the UFC gives, which ultimately boosts her brand.

“This is how I look at it. Every sponsorship deal that I sign, I don’t look only at the numbers,” she explained. “I look at the exposure — how much money they want to invest, whether they want to put my face, my body if it’s going to be billboards, TV, media exposure.

“I always calculate and see these things. It’s not just about the zeroes, it’s about the investment from the other side. I’m very happy where I’m at right now.”

Jedrzejczyk last fought at UFC 248 in early 2020 against fellow ex-champion Zhang Weili in a Fight of the Year battle. The two are slated for a rematch at UFC 275 on June 11 in Singapore.