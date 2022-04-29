Do your homework! - UFC contender slams those tying her to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Former UFC title challenger Raquel Pennington was somehow dragged into the high-profile trial involving celebrities Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Rocky” apparently shares the same name with one of the witnesses named in court during a hearing this week.

The 33-year-old Pennington recently vented her frustrations on Twitter, calling out fans who tied her name to the case.

This is becoming comical at this point how people are so “invested” in the depp vs herd case but don’t have facts together or can’t even google to realize I don’t know those people and am not involved #doyourhomework — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) April 27, 2022

The actual Raquel Pennington involved in the case is said to be a friend of the actress “since 2003,” and was cited as a witness for Heard in the ongoing trial. The said woman allegedly saw actor Johnny Depp throw a cellphone at Heard during a May 2016 altercation when they lived across from each other in a Los Angeles condominium.

People Magazine also described Heard’s Raquel Pennington which further drew distinctions with the UFC fighter.

“Pennington, who shares her name with an MMA fighter, crafts jewelry under the name Hanuman Heart, according to social media. The necklaces are created with mala and meditation beads,” the article stated.

“In 2011, Pennington – who practices yoga – wrote on Facebook that she then worked for a specialty foods brokerage.”

As for the UFC’s Pennington, she is enjoying a four-fight win streak. She last saw action at UFC 273 early this month against Aspen Ladd in her return to bantamweight and won via unanimous decision.

Pennington probably now understands what it’s like for the other Jon Jones after every controversy.