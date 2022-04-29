UFC Vegas 53: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera preview - Bantamweight action personified

I’m no genius when it comes to gauging interest in a card. I’m not clueless when it comes to it either. I’ll peruse MMA twitter, check in on comments sections of various articles, and look to see what the UFC is putting out to hype the next event. I could be misreading the room, but the feeling I’m getting surprises me: there isn’t a lot of hype for the contest between Rob Font and Marlon Vera. Is it because it’s on the heels of two cards that underwhelmed on paper? Even though Font headlined the last two cards he appeared on, he doesn’t have the greatest name recognition. Is it neither of their names generate a lot of buzz? Given both are some of the better finishers in the division, that’s a travesty if that’s the case.

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera, Bantamweight

Lost within the final decision of his loss to Jose Aldo is that Font was winning bigger chunks of the fight than the longtime featherweight kingpin. Font outlanded Aldo by 63 significant strikes and scored the only takedown of the fight. Perhaps a lone takedown isn’t a big deal, but for someone who isn’t known for their wrestling taking down someone whose takedown defense has long been reputed to be amongst the best in the business, that’s not too shabby.

What I’m getting at is Font was competitive with Aldo. If Font had secured an impactful moment or two of his own, we could be talking about him prepping for a title fight, a title eliminator at the least. Even with the loss to Aldo, I think it’s safe to say Font is one of the elite of the division. Formerly a KO specialist, Font has refined his boxing skills to where he can now maximize his lanky frame to pick apart his opponents from the outside with his jab. When he gets in closer, he pieces them up with lengthy combinations while mixing in plenty of shots to the body. It’s not like his power has disappeared either; he’s simply more selective of when to swing for the fences. Plus, I mentioned his progress in securing takedowns. Font is never going to grind out an opponent, but he’s proven to be a good enough wrestler to change things up and keep opponents guessing.

In the case of Vera, it’s still up for debate whether he’s elite. Whereas Font has learned to take singles and doubles when they’re pitched at him, Vera is still very much a home run hitter. He was losing to an aged Frankie Edgar until his foot found Edgar’s face and Vera went toe-to-toe with Davey Grant in a blood and guts battle in the fight before that. We all love ourselves some Davey Grant, but wouldn’t an elite fighter blow Grant out of the water?

That isn’t to say Vera doesn’t have a shot in this fight. There may not be a more opportune finisher in the division than Vera. With a deep arsenal of kicks and a tricky guard, Vera tends to level his opponents when the least expect it. While I mentioned his preference for the home run, he has improved his ability to play small ball over the years too. Vera’s footwork has come a long way from the days when he would regularly back himself up into the fence. He flashes his jab far more than he did early in his career. Even his low kicks, long a frequent weapon of his, have been seen with greater consistency. One of the things that has carried Vera has been his iron chin too, never having been knocked down in the course of 18 UFC contests. He’s mentally tough too, pulling off finishes late in fights he was clearly on his way to losing.

The overall story of this fight isn’t difficult to predict. We’re largely going to get a striking battle. If anyone is going to attempt to take the fight to the mat, it’ll be Vera given his underrated submission skills, but I would only expect takedown attempts to come opportunistically, like off a caught kick. In the striking battle, Font will land the greater volume on the back of his boxing while Vera will show more diverse looks in hopes of hitting the KO blow. The question is whether Vera can land that shot. I wouldn’t discount it, but the most likely scenario I see playing out is Font outworking Vera fairly comfortably. Vera might be able to steal a round or two in a manner similar to how Aldo did against Font, but I don’t see him taking enough rounds off the New England product. Font via decision