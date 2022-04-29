Conor McGregor offers cash reward after firebomb attack on his pub

On January 12 a firebomb was thrown at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin. The attack caused superficial damage to the exterior of the bar. Thankfully no one was injured in the attack, despite the bar being crowded with patrons at the time. McGregor was not at the bar at the time of the incident.

Police have investigated the incident, but are yet to arrest any suspects. According to Independent.ie McGregor has taken some of the investigation into his own hands. The former UFC champion posted, and then deleted, CCTV footage of the attack this week and promised a a 50,000 Euro reward ($53,000) for information about the individual shown in the video.

“Hey guys. I have a 50k reward cash in all 100 crisp untouched notes. Not a wrinkle on them,” wrote McGregor. “The no wrinkle green backs. I call them yum-yums. For whoever tells us who this little deli-chicken head is. Nothing will be said, but done. Reach out to who can reach me. Look forward to doing business.”

Later on, McGregor posted the message: “Wow that was quick. Thank you so much Good Samaritan.”

McGregor purchased the pub in 2020 for around $2 million. He has since invested around $1 million in refurbishing the premises. He recently secured planning permission to expand the pub, which is located in his childhood neighbourhood of Crumlin.