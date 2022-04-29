UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in live stream and results

The UFC is back in the APEX facility with a card headlined by bantamweight hopefuls Rob Font and Marlon Vera. Beyond the main event there are a few characters who you may have heard of. The remainder of the card, though, is... let’s just say for hardcores only.

For Font this is his first fight since a unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo snapped his four fight winning streak. Vera will be hoping to extend his winning streak to three fights. Last time out his KO’d Frankie Edgar with a wicked front kick.

The co-main event for this one is former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier. Also on the prelim card is Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito, Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson, Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly, and Gerald Meerscheart vs. Krzysztof Jotko.

The prelim card is headlined by heavyweights Alexandr Romanov and Chase Sherman. Hiding on the prelims is also Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young and Daniel da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo.

But of course, before any of these fights happen they have to be made official. And that’s where the scales come in.

The official weigh-ins get under way at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main Card (7 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Andrei Arlovski

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Prelim Card (4 PM ET on ESPN2/ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Flyweight: Daniel da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse vs. Gabe Green

Lightweight: Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy

Flyweight: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario