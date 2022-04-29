 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Level Change Podcast 172: Jones-Miocic, UFC Vegas 53 preview

Episode 172 discussion: UFC Vegas 53 preview, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, new fight announcements, Dan Hardy’s big purse claims

By Stephie Haynes
Podcast Hosts: Stephie Haynes, aka: ‘Crooklyn’ & Mookie Alexander | Producers: Stephie Haynes & June M. Williams
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 172

Jon Jones targeting September return against Stipe Miocic - 3:10

Ben Rothwell explains why he asked for his UFC release - 15:03

Fight News: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov (Jul. 23) , Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich (UFC 277) - 27:50

Dan Hardy says he’s making more in Diego Sanchez boxing match than entire UFC career combined - 41:57

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 53:24

Mookie: Velasquez, Horiguchi, Macfarlane, Stots, Cyborg (under 7:36), Andrade (3-4)

Stephie: Velasquez, Horiguchi, Macfarlane, Stots, Cyborg (over 7:36), Lemos (3-4)

Victor: Velasquez, Horiguchi, Macfarlane, Stots, Cyborg (over 7:36), Andrade (4-3)

STANDINGS - 57:02

Mookie: 44-28-1

Stephie: 43-29-1

Victor: 40-32-1

UFC VEGAS 53

Jotko-Meerschaert - 57:27

Elkins-Connelly - 1:00:11

Gordon-Dawson - 1:02:57

Arlovski-Collier - 1:06:06

Font-Vera - 1:06:47

