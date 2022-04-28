Video: Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano face off at pre-fight press conference

We’re just two days away from the historic undisputed women’s lightweight title fight between reigning champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs), herself a world champion in seven weight classes. It’s the first women’s boxing main event at Madison Square Garden and it figures to be the biggest fight that the women’s side of the sport has ever seen.

Thursday was press conference day for the fighters on the card, and we even had a $1 million bet placed by Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn and Serrano’s promoter Jake Paul. Certainly better than a tattoo bet! Paul said if Serrano wins, his bet winnings will go to Amanda, who is guaranteed seven figures already (as is Taylor).

Watch the staredown at the top of the page, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

Taylor vs. Serrano airs live on DAZN with a main card start time of 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on Saturday, Apr. 30. Ring walks for the main event are expected for 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT.