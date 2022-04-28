PFL 2022 regular season, Week 2: Cappelozza vs. Austin results and discussion

The 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League continues!

Week 2 of the regular season happens tonight (Apr. 28) in Arlington, TX and features a main event between 2021 heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza and the UK’s Stuart Austin. Co-main event action sees two-time PFL featherweight champ Lance Palmer against UFC veteran and 2021 PFL featherweight runner-up Chris Wade.

If you’re unfamiliar with the PFL points system for the regular season: everyone competes twice, with three five-minute rounds (but no elbows), and the points system works as follows:

Win - 3 pts

First round stoppage - 3 bonus pts

Second round stoppage - 2 bonus pts

Third round stoppage - 1 bonus pt

Draw - 1 pt for each fighter

Loss - 0 points

Week 2 is all about the heavyweights and featherweights, and Bloody Elbow is the place to be to discuss the event. The prelims begin at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and followed by the main card at 9 PM ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. International viewers can find their outlet here.

The fight card is as follows:

Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin

Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade

Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo

Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kyle Bochniak

Klidson Abreu vs. Adam Keresh

Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon

Alejandro Flores vs. Saba Bolaghi