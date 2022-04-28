Stephen Thompson ‘down to fight’ Nick or Nate Diaz next: Who wouldn’t love a good striking battle?

If UFC ‘BMF’ champ Jorge Masvidal doesn’t want to run it back, Stephen Thompson would love to throw down with either Nick or Nate Diaz.

‘Wonderboy’ isn’t too fussed about which Diaz brother he would fight because the Serra-Longo product knows he’s in for a ‘good striking battle’ against either man.

The former kickboxing champion and two-time UFC welterweight title challenger respectfully called out both fighters via Twitter.

I’m down to fight @nickdiaz209 or @NateDiaz209 ! I have nothing but respect for both of those guys and I’m ready to go. Who wouldn’t love good striking battle?! #respect #readytogo — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 27, 2022

“I’m down to fight (Nick Diaz) or (Nate Diaz)!” Thompson, the self-proclaimed ‘nicest motherf-cker’ in the UFC, Tweeted Wednesday. “I have nothing but respect for both of those guys and I’m ready to go. Who wouldn’t love good striking battle?!”

Both Nick and Nate Diaz are expected to fight again later this year, with the latter looking to close out his UFC contract before he makes the transition to boxing.

Thompson, however, is staying put in the UFC and looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The No. 7-ranked welterweight would prefer to be matched up with a fellow striker in his next fight rather than have to worry about the threat of the takedown against another grappler.