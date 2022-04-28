Georges St-Pierre thinks ‘there’s a lot of guys’ that can beat Kamaru Usman

Georges St-Pierre is worried that Kamaru Usman is getting distracted amid talks of a pound-for-pound crossover fight against Canelo Alvarez and has urged ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ to stay focused on defending his UFC welterweight title.

St-Pierre, the UFC welterweight G.O.A.T., doesn’t want to see Usman get complacent as champion and would like to remind the Onx Sports product that there are ‘a lot of guys’ that could potentially defeat him.

“I believe there’s a lot of guys that can beat Usman,” St-Pierre told MMA News (h/t MMA Fighting). “I do believe personally Usman is the best right now in the division but that doesn’t mean he is invincible. He needs to always stay on top of the game. It’s hard to be champion and it’s even harder to stay champion. I’m sure if you ask Usman, he’ll tell you the same thing.”

“He’s on a tear right now, he looks phenomenal but there’s a lot of guys that can give him a lot of trouble like Khamzat Chimaev. Leon Edwards, maybe. Usman so far has been a puzzle that no one is able to solve. He’s incredible but he needs to stay focused to make sure he never underestimates nobody and trains for every fight like it’s the hardest fight he’s ever had.”

Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) will look to make his sixth title defense when he takes on No. 2-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at a TBA UFC event later this year, perhaps during International Fight Week in July. The 34-year-old is currently #1 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and is considered one of the greatest welterweight champions of all time.