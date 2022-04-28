The UFC’s 2022 schedule is in full swing right now, heading into their 4th straight event, with another three still to go before their next week off. So it’s not much of a surprise that some of these fight night cards are feeling a little thin. This week Rob Font takes on Marlon Vera in a fantastic bantamweight scrap, that more or less makes the event’s only really notable fight. Gerald Meerschaert vs. Krzysztof Jotko marks what’s otherwise probably the most relevant booking of the night.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the somewhat lackluster undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by The Fine Art of Violence, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 53 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera — At 5:18, Odds 21:07, Picks, Both: Font

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier — At 21:32, Odds 27:31 Picks, Both: Arlovski

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito — At 28:14, Odds 35:36, Picks, Both: Fili

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson — At 36:00, Odds 44:09, Picks, Zane: Dawson, Connor: Gordon

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly — At 44:29, Odds 53:07, Picks, Both: Elkins

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert — At 53:54, Odds 1:00:43, Picks, Zane: Jotko, Connor: Meerschaert

ESPN2/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4:30pm/1:30pm ET&PT

Daniel da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo — At 1:43, Odds 9:53, Picks, Both: da Silva

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman — At 12:03, Odds 15:56, Picks, Both: Romanov

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse — At 17:25, Odds 25:54, Picks, Both: Green

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden — At 26:35, Odds 32:17, Picks, Both: Levy

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young — At 33:37, Odds 38:16, Picks, Both: Mazany

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario — At 38:25, Odds 46:53, Picks, Both: Taira

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... It has come to our attention after some careful scrutiny that errors in the stats tracking have been made along the way, this is being sorted out one event at a time. When the stats are done being audited they will be reported in each show post again. For UFC Vegas 52: Zane and Connor shared the same picks, they went 8/11. No total cumulative stats are available at this time.

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels. Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, “Like”, Follow, Share! At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.