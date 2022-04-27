ONE Championship announces broadcast deal with Amazon Prime

Singapore-based martial arts promotion ONE Championship announced on Wednesday that a US and Canadian broadcast deal has been struck with Amazon Prime Video. The five-year deal will bring a minimum of 12 live shows a year to North American viewers. The promotion holds mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and kickboxing bouts as part of its events.

“ONE is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada,” ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement.

“We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Circle and on Prime Video.”

ONE Championship previously had a rights deal with B/R Live, as well as tape delayed shows on TNT before recent cards were available either through pay-per-view or a free live stream on YouTube in North America. Financial terms of the ONE/Amazon Prime Video partnership were not disclosed.

In 2017, Prime Video announced that it had acquired streaming rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, and beginning in 2022 it will have exclusive rights to the Thursday package. Other sports broadcast on Prime Video either in North America or abroad include the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the WNBA, among others.

The first ONE Championship event to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video is expected to be announced soon. ONE’s next card is set for May 20th.