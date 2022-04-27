Cejudo: Mike Tyson was ‘so happy’ on mushrooms and weed an hour before plane incident

Former lineal heavyweight champion and consensus ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ Mike Tyson was apparently in “good spirits” an hour before his now-viral airplane altercation with a passenger. This, according to former UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo, who was apparently with Tyson before everything went down.

“Triple C” spoke about it during his podcast with The Schmo, where revealed doing some cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms with “Iron Mike” earlier that day.

“I have never seen Mike so happy, man. I have never seen Mike Tyson so, so happy,” Cejudo said. “We went to Nashville that night, and then we ended up jumping in the same car as we went to the airport. So this is an hour before the incident.

“But I have never seen Uncle Mike in such good spirits, man. So this dude must’ve really crossed him. Right before, Mike hugged all of us, he gave us all a kiss before he took off to Miami.

“I came back home to Phoenix, and little did you know, some dude just happened to just cross Mike. And Mike was super happy.”

As the story goes, the incident happened during a JetBlue flight to Miami on 4/20. In the videos that have been going around, a supposedly intoxicated passenger allegedly began harassing Tyson, which the latter didn’t take lightly. Reports also claim that the passenger threw a water bottle at Tyson.

For Cejudo, Tyson is at his happiest while high and turns into a “different human” when he’s not.

“It’s almost like you want Mike on mushrooms and you want him high as heck. Because when he’s not, he could be a different human. But that dude just happened to push those buttons,” he said.

“Don’t cross Uncle Mike. Doesn’t matter who you are, where it’s at, he will stick you in front of the world, and that’s exactly what happened.”

The passenger later identified as Melvin Townsend III suffered minor injuries from the incident, but most fighters feel he “got exactly what he deserved.”