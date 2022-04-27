Georges St-Pierre open to grappling match with Khabib, but lays out one condition

One of the biggest what-could’ve-been matchups in recent UFC history is one between former champions Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even in retirement, the two fighters have been talking over the last year and a half, but nothing ever came to fruition.

In a recent interview with James Lynch of MMA News, the 40-year-old St-Pierre confirmed that he is done with MMA. But Lynch then asked GSP about a potential grappling match with “The Eagle,” and this was his response.

“If it’s well-organized… if there’s some event that is well-organized, that is a novelty fight, something good, maybe, why not? I’m still in the entertainment world, I’m in great shape. I still train like a professional athlete. I still get it,” St-Pierre said.

“Even some of the guys sometimes, they tell me, ‘Hey, are you preparing a comeback?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m 40 years old. I’m done.’ I like to stay in there and keep my head in the game.”

St-Pierre (26-2) officially retired in 2019, two years after winning the middleweight belt against Michael Bisping at UFC 217. In 2020, he revealed that the “stress” of the fight game was one of the main contributors to his decision to walk away.

The 33-year-old Khabib called it quits in October 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He left the sport with an unblemished 29-0 record.