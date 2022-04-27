‘Disappointed’ Jon Jones says he’ll ‘wait until September’ for Miocic after bout is pushed back

Nearly two weeks ago, it was reported that former UFC champions Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones were being matched up against each other for UFC 276. The two men are said to be contending for the UFC interim title while undisputed champion Francis Ngannou recuperates from knee surgery and decides on his next career move.

UFC 276 is scheduled to take place on July 2nd in Las Vegas for International Fight Week. But according to Jones, the supposed bout is likely getting pushed back a few more months.

“Bones” recently took to Twitter to give an update on his anticipated heavyweight debut.

Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 26, 2022

It really does man, my coaches and their families were definitely excited for this fight. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed today https://t.co/ScpDTD1Ngw — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 26, 2022

Longtime MMA insider Ariel Helwani also gave a scoop from his conversation with Jones’ advisor Richard Schaeffer. And he, too, says the intended July 2nd date is ‘way too soon.’

The 39-year-old Miocic (20-4) hasn’t fought since his UFC 260 knockout loss to Ngannou last March. The 34-year-old Jones (26-1, 1 NC) has been sidelined for longer, with his last fight taking place at UFC 247 against Dominick Reyes in March 2020.