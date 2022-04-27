Bad news for fans hoping to see Martyn Ford vs. The Iranian Hulk

Sad news for bizarro combat sports aficionados. According to BJPenn.com a highly anticipated circus fight between bodybuilder Martyn Ford and internet sensation Sajad Gharibi (better known as ‘The Iranian Hulk’) appears to be off.

The fight, due to be contested under standard boxing rules, had been set for April 2nd at London’s O2 Arena. It was then postponed to April 30th. However, according to promoters Boxstar, the event is now cancelled.

Boxstar released the following statement about the cancellation on social media:

“Boxstar are regrettably postponing the planned event on April 30.To lose such a big (in every sense of the word) main event has understandably been a blow to the event and to the fans. Due to this, rather than pushing ahead with the April 30, we have instead made the difficult decision to postpone the event. Anyone who has bought tickets for the April 30 show will be contacted about refunds.”

Gharibi put the blame for the cancellation squarely on Ford’s shoulders, stating:

“I heard Ford doesn’t want to fight, it is not me, not any other fighters. I never cancelled any fight between us but he doesn’t want see me again! It is against the contract and my legal team have started looking at it. Actually ‘pretty boy’ can’t even fight, he just hides and runs away, he must have a permission from a woman first. I can’t believe an opponent like him, it’s shameful. This victory isn’t an honor for me, it’s a century joke not a century fight.”

Ford released a statement of his own. In his statement Ford claimed that he would definitely be entering the ring, but didn’t know if it would be to face Gharibi.

“This is a statement I didn’t want to have to release but unfortunately my fight is going to be postponed. I don’t want to go down the route of talking about it; too much time and energy has been wasted. For me, personally, I’m still training hard, there will be a debut, there will be a fight, I’m just not 100 percent sure who, when or why, but it will happen.”

The last time we reported on this fight it was after a viral staredown moment between these men. In that staredown there was a scuffle between the rivals, with Ford pushing Gharibi to the ground.

Gharibi then appeared on a TV show where he broke down crying while explaining that he had been disowned by his family because of what happened at the face-off. Gharibi continued to say that his mother and father commanded him to defeat, and finish, Ford.

Ford claimed that after seeing Gharibi’s dramatic appearances, he had doubts the fight would ever happen. And he seems to have been proven right.

Without its star attraction the April 30th card is left with former Manchester United player Patrice Evra vs. Youtuber Adam Saleh at the top of the card. The event also includes former Love Island reality show contestant AJ Bunker against an opponent to be confirmed.