Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: Dana White brainstorming session to create ultimate UFC 276 summer PPV card

Ngannout? Nope. Nate vs Poirier? Nope. Jon Jones? Nope.

By Chris Rini Apr 27, 2022, 9:00am EDT

MMA SQUARED, Chris Rini, UFC, Dana White
Chris Rini

I was gonna set this in the Scarface office, but it was too classy compared to White's actual office.

Chris Rini

Take care of yourself and I'll talk to you Monday.

Chris
