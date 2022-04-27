 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMA SQUARED: Dana White brainstorming session to create ultimate UFC 276 summer PPV card

Ngannout? Nope. Nate vs Poirier? Nope. Jon Jones? Nope.

By Chris Rini
I was gonna set this in the Scarface office, but it was too classy compared to White’s actual office.
