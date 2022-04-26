‘No rapper can do this, I swear’ - Island Boys show off terrible kickboxing skills

The recent celebrity boxing fad is already stretching the bounds of both what it means to be a celebrity and what it means to be a boxer. At this point, it seems like anybody with an online media presence—and a willingness to sell people on the idea that they might get punched in the face some day—may just find themselves headlining the next hot combat sports carnival event.

Who better, then, to jump on that bandwagon than social media flavor of the moment, the Island Boys: Alex and Franky Venegas. The self styled rappers shot to fame for their TikTok hit ‘I’m an Island Boy’ released in October of last year. And have since become social media sensations. Now it appears they’re looking to become crossover stars, with a foray into the (kick?) boxing world.

A recent mitt work video, uploaded to Instagram, sits somewhere between Stuart Larkin and Stephen A. Smith for its display of pugilistic prowess. Enjoy.