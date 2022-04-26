UFC’s Andre Muniz unharmed in fatal bus crash: ‘What a scare, I was asleep’

UFC middleweight contender Andre Muniz went through quite a scare during a bus trip in his home state of Minas Gerais, Brazil last Sunday. While asleep in the early hours of the morning, the vehicle got into a head-on collision against a car, leaving one person dead.

Although nobody on the bus was seriously injured, a 50-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat of the car died instantly, according to Combate’s report. Per the police, the accident was caused by the car’s driver, a 45-year-old male who allegedly drifted into the opposing lane, thus causing the collision.

In an interview with the Brazilian MMA news outlet, Muniz explained that he did not get hurt because he was wearing his seatbelt at the time. However, the feeling of being woken up by a crash was scary enough. Furthermore, the Brazilian was sad to learn about the woman’s death.

“What a scare, I was asleep,” Muniz said. “It was between 3:40 and four in the morning. The bus breaks, then I hear a loud noise. I thought we had hit a pothole or something. If anybody was not wearing a seatbelt, they probably hurt their face. I was wearing mine, so I just got scared by the impact. We got off the bus and saw the accident. It was ugly, really sad. That woman’s neck snapped right then. We had to wait around on the road for about three hours until another bus came. Nobody on the bus got seriously hurt, though. It was just a scare. Thank God.”

Currently on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC, Muniz (22-4) scored three submission wins in his last three outings, which included victories over Eryk Anders, Ronaldo Souza, and Bartosz Fabinski. The 32-year-old’s last loss happened in October 2016, when he got knocked out by Azamat Murzakanov.

Muniz is expected to take on Uriah Hall at UFC 276, on July 2, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For now, an official main event has yet to be announced by the promotion.