Kamaru Usman fight ‘not in my future’, says Canelo, ‘but you never know’

Canelo Alvarez has shut down any talks of a “pound-for-pound” crossover boxing match with Kamaru Usman after the Mexican champion revealed that he is fighting for “legacy”, not popularity.

Canelo’s comments come after Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, laughably predicted ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ would KO Alvarez inside three rounds.

Canelo didn’t rule out the matchup entirely, though, but stated that he is currently focused on competing against only the best boxers in the world.

“Never say no, but right now it’s not in my future,” Alvarez told TMZ in a recent interview (via MMA Junkie). “Not right now. Yeah, it’s all about legacy right now, but you never know.”

The Mexican superstar will return to the ring on May 7 to take on undefeated Russian Dmitry Bivol for the WBA (Super) light heavyweight championship.

Usman, meanwhile, is still recovering from the hand surgery he underwent earlier this year but is expected to return to the Octagon in July to defend his welterweight title against Leon Edwards.