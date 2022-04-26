Henry Cejudo wants to ‘take a stab’ at two weight classes in UFC return

Former UFC two-division champ Henry Cejudo might have his sights set on Aljamain Sterling, but ‘The Messenger’ still wants a crack at Alexander Volkanovski at 145 pounds.

Cejudo, who re-entered USADA’s drug-testing pool earlier this month, just got back from a ‘great meeting’ with the UFC brass and revealed his plans to ‘take a stab’ at two weight classes — bantamweight and featherweight — when he returns to the Octagon later this year.

‘Triple C’, who has ambitions of becoming ‘Quadruple C’, named T.J. Dillashaw, Aljamain Sterling, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski as potential opponents for his comeback fight.

“I think there’s two weight classes that are really open, and I want to take a stab at either one of them,” Cejudo said on a recent episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show (h/t Daily Mail). “There’s T.J. [Dillashaw], there’s Aljalame [Sterling], there’s [Max] Holloway, and [Alexander] Volkanovski. The terrain is pretty nice man, I’m sitting in a pretty good position right now. We talked over dinner, we were there for a couple of hours because we had a lot to talk about. To say the least, it was a great meeting.”

“At 135 or 145 (pounds), a lot of those decisions aren’t done yet. I want to see what is going to end up happening, but they love the comeback,” he added.

“They want me back, they would never have dinner with me if they didn’t want me back. I think for my next meeting, I’d love to meet with Dana White.”

Cejudo was, prior to his 2020 retirement, considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. The Olympic gold medalist is one of only seven UFC fighters to win titles in two separate weight classes, with standout championship victories over Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz.