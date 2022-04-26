Dan Hardy wants to fight Nate Diaz: I hope the UFC releases him soon

UFC veteran Dan Hardy echoed Nate Diaz’s sentiments about wanting to be released from the UFC and believes the Stockton native would be better off fighting elsewhere.

“I hope @NateDiaz209 gets released soon. There are loads of good options for him on the outside. Who would you like to see him fight in his last @UFC bout?” Hardy, who had his own troubles with the UFC, Tweeted in support of Diaz.

Hardy thinks boxing would be a good fit for Diaz and would gladly welcome the UFC veteran to the boxing ring after he completes his UFC contract (hopefully sometime soon).

“I agree. Would be great to face him in boxing,” Hardy posted in response to a fan who suggested the matchup.

Hardy, 39, was released from the UFC last year and will look to make the transition to boxing when he takes on Diego Sanchez in an exhibition match on the undercard of Ricky Hatton vs. Marco Antonio Barrera in Manchester, England on July 2.

Hardy claims to be making more money from this one boxing match than he did in his entire UFC career, telling MMA Fighting, “you could add all my paychecks together from the UFC and I’m still making more doing this.”

‘The Outlaw’ was last seen in action at UFC on Fuel TV 5, all the way back in 2012, when he defeated Amir Sadollah via unanimous decision.