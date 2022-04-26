UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski says he attains ‘GOAT status’ with win over Conor McGregor

All UFC fighters are aware of the magnitude of a Conor McGregor fight. Whether it’s fighting “The Notorious” or being on the same card, they know that it comes with a bigger payday.

But for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, a win over the company superstar would elevate him to “GOAT status.” As he explains in his recent sitdown with TMZ:

“He’s another champ in my division that I haven’t taken out,” Volkanovski said of McGregor. “I’ve taken out everyone else. So it makes sense, as well, on top of the circus, money…

“But again, why did I want this legacy fight with Zombie, was because he is a legend of the division. I’ve taken out, like, your Chad Mendes, the Aldos, Max Holloway, Zombie, Ortega. I want to take out all the legends of this division.

“Conor McGregor has held that belt in my division and yeah… I’ll get on with that GOAT status. Take out all the champions, you’re f—ng saying something.”

You can argue that Volkanovski wasn’t getting much of his due respect up until his UFC 266 win over Brian Ortega last September. His fourth-round TKO win over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 further solidified his champ status, and now, he feels worthy of shooting his shot for a second UFC title.

“There’s not many people that can do this champ-champ thing. But let’s remember, you haven’t heard me talk about that. You haven’t heard me calling for the shots, until now. Why? Because I believe I’m in a position where I can,” the 33-year-old Volkanovski said.

“I’m in a position where I can call for it, and I don’t feel like I should (catch) much flak for that. Three defenses, four title fight wins… I’m showing that I’m on another level right now. Let’s see if that champ-champ status is next.”

According to UFC president Dana White, McGregor is “not ready” for his Octagon return “right now.” But as the Irishman said in his most recent social media post on Monday, “the count down is on.”