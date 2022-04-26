Fights on Tap: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk 2 among 11 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
What was your favorite moment of the week? Clay Collard and Jeremy Stephens throwing down in the return of Professional Fighters League (PFL)? Liz Carmouche earning the first championship of her professional career at Bellator 278? Jéssica Andrade scoring a highlight-reel win with the first-ever standing arm-triangle choke in UFC history at UFC Vegas 52? Cris Cyborg defending her featherweight title against a very game Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 278? Or maybe it was something else. Perhaps a fight or finish from either ONE Championship or KSW? Feel free to drop a comment and let us know below!
With those events now done and dusted, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule. The UFC either announced or finalized 11 fights this week, and a rematch of one of the greatest fights to happen in the Octagon has been confirmed.
Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk first met at UFC 248, where both women turned in an instant classic. After five hard-fought rounds, ‘Magnum’ successfully defended her strawweight championship against Jędrzejczyk via split decision. More than two years removed from their first outing, Weili and Jędrzejczyk have agreed to meet again (with fewer rounds) at UFC 275 in June.
Following her defense against Jędrzejczyk, Weili lost her title to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261. An immediate rematch was scheduled, but the 32-year-old fell short to Namajunas again, this time by way of a split decision at UFC 268. Jędrzejczyk has not fought since her loss to Weili, with recuperation from injuries and renegotiation of her current contract keeping her out of action.
UFC Fight Night — April 30
Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman — heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — May 21
Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida — heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — June 4
Damon Jackson vs. Darrick Minner — featherweight
Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Niklas Stolze — welterweight
UFC 275 — June 11
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — June 18
Jeremiah Wells vs. Court McGee — welterweight
UFC 276 — July 2
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Brad Tavares — middleweight
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko — women’s bantamweight
Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz — middleweight*
* Hall vs. Muniz was already was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 51 to UFC 276
UFC Fight Night — July 9
Tresean Gore vs. Josh Fremd — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — July 23
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson — flyweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 282 — June 24
Danny Sabatello vs. Leandro Higo — bantamweight
Enrique Barzola vs. Magomed Magomedov — bantamweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 2 (2022 Regular Season) — April 28
Adam Keresh vs. Klidson Abreu — heavyweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 140 — June 25
Rhys McKee vs. Justin Burlinson — welterweight
Paddy McCorry vs. Jordan O’Neill — middleweight
Loading comments...